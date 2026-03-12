Iran dili na moapil sa 2026 FIFA Wolrd Cup

Dili modayon pagsalmot ang Iran sa 2026 FIFA World Cup human sa pag-ataki sa co-host US ug hasta Israel, asoy ni Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali kagahapon, Huwebes, Marso 12, 2026 (PH time).

Ang pag-ataki nakakalas sa kinabuhi ni Islamic Republic Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," pasabot ni Donyamali sa state television.

Ang 48-team World Cup ipahigayon gikan Hunyo 11 hangtod Hulyo 19, 2026 sa US, Mexico ug Canada.

"Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist," dugang ni Donyamali.

"Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

Ang Iran nahisakop sa Group G kauban ang Belgium, Egypt ug New Zealand.

Ang tanang tulo ka mga duwa sa Iran sa ilang grupo pulos naka-eskedyul sa US. / Gikan sa wires