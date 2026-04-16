Iran football team moduwa sa Amerika

Taliwala sa padayong tensyon sa Middle East, nagkanayon si Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino nga seguradong mosalmot gihapon ang Iran sa 2026 World Cup bisan ipahigayon ang mga duwa niini sa Amerika.

“Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help,” matod ni Infantino sa interbyu sa CNBC.

“But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play.”

Nalubog ang partisipasyon sa Iran sa kompetisyon human gigubat sa Amerika ug Israel ang Iran sugod niadtong Pebrero 28, 2026.

Matod ni Infantino nga angayang dili malambigit ang paugnat sa kusog ning maong kasamok.

“Sports should be outside of politics. If there’s nobody else that believes in building bridges and keeping them intact and together, we are doing the job,” asoy ni Infantino.

Ang Iran national team mopahigayon og training camp sa Tucson, Arizona, USA alang sa kompetisyon, nga sugdan karong Hunyo 11, 2026.

Ang Amerika maoy usa sa tulo ka mga nasod nga napiling hosts ning prestihiyusong kompetisyon kauban ang Mexico ug Canada. / Gikan sa wires