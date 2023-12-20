Jabbar gioperahan human napiang

LOS ANGELES — Si Kareem Ab­dul-Jabbar nag-recover gikan sa surgery tungod sa nabuak nga bat-ang human siya natumba sa usa ka concert sa Los Angeles.

Ang basketball Hall of Fa­mer gipailawom sa surgery niadtong Lunes “with no complications,” matod sa iyang business partner ug tigpamaba, Deborah Morales, sa The Associated Press sa Martes.

“He will be in recovery for the next three months,” matod niya pinaagi sa text.

Si Abdul-Jabbar nitambong sa concert sa Manhattan Trans­fer sa Disney Concert Hall sa downtown Los Angeles sa Sabado dihang siya naangol.

Ang 76-anyos nga NBA le­gend gidala sa ambulansya ngadto sa Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

“I’d like to say I fell while trying to save a child from plunging over the balcony, but I just tripped,” post niya sa Substack account. “Hard for me to accept that a once world-class athlete just stumbled. But age is the great equalizer and humbles us all.”

Ang Manhattan Transfer nga nagsaulog sa ilang ika-50 nga anibersaryo paborito ni Abdul-Jabbar.