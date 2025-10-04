Jaguars mikawras sa Wildcats sa Cesafi

Gisamaran sa University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ang Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76-63, sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 3, 2025, didto sa Cebu Coliseum.

Nibundak si Christian Sollano og double-double nga 14 puntos ug 10 rebounds lakip ang duha ka assists. Siya ang nahimong Best Player of the Game.

Ang iyang teammate nga si Fritz Gonzales maoy nangulo sa iskor nga adunay 16 puntos.

Si Serafin Duarte maoy nitimon sa CIT-U sa iyang 12 puntos.

“Coming into this game, we were the only winless team at this early stage. That was a big challenge for us. They were too relaxed in the first half, they didn’t execute, their game was all over the place. But the good thing is, in the second half, they bounced back, focused on defense, and continued executing. That’s why the lead ballooned,” matod ni Jaguars coach Julius Cadavis sa post-game interview.

Sa laing bahin, sa high school division, nibawi usab ang University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters human nila pildiha ang San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 81-70.

Si Dan Mitchel Ferraren nanguna alang sa UCLM uban sa 17 puntos, tulo ka rebounds, tulo ka assists, ug duha ka steals human sa ilang kapildihan batok sa Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons niadtong Martes, Sept. 30.

Si Noel Lingoste midugang og 16 puntos, unom ka rebounds, lima ka assists, duha ka steals, ug usa ka block aron makuha ang Best Player of the Game honors. / RSC