Jaguars mosuway og balos sa Webmasters

Mga duwa karon:

10:30 AM SHS-Ateneo de Cebu batok Paref Titans (High School)

12:00 P.M SRCDC Greyhounds batok SCSC Baby Warriors (High School)

2:00 P.M UV Baby Lancers batok USJR Jaguar Cubs (High School)

3:30 P.M USPF Panthers batok BC Cheetahs

(College)

5:00 P.M UC-Main

Webmasters batok USJR Jaguars (College)

Importante nga tahas ang atubangon sa University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ug University of Cebu (UC-Main) Webmasters sa ilang panagtigi sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament karong Dominggo, Nobiyembre 15, 2026, sa Cebu Coliseum, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Ang USJ-R ug UC-Main nagtinguha nga makasulod sa playoff sa sikit kaayo nga lumba para sa final four. Nagbitbit ang Jaguars og 6-6 nga baraha ug naa sa ikalima nga pwesto samtang ang Webmasters nagdala og 5-5 nga rekord ug naglingkod sa ikaunom sa standings.

Sikit ang lumba sa final four diin nag-una ang Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs ug University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, gisundan kini sa many-time champion nga University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ug Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Sa ilang sangka sa first round, nidaog ang Webmasters batok sa Jaguars, 71-63, niadtong Septiyembre 12, 2026

Ang league-leading Cheetahs moduwa batok University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers sa first game sa college alas 3 sa hapon.

Samtang ang sa high school division, ang kampiyon nga Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (8-0) magtigi sa Paref Titans (1-8).

Sundan kini sa San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds (2-7) batok San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2-8), ug USJR Jaguar Cubs (7-2) kontra UV Baby Lancers (5-4). / RSC