James natudlong male flag bearer

James.
James.AP

Napili si LeBron James nga maoy lalaki nga flag bearer sa Team USA sa opening ceremony sa Paris Olympics karong Hulyo 26, 2024.

Si James, 39, kinsa four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion ug two-time Olympic gold medalist, manugkombati sa iyang ikaupat nga Olympics.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” matod ni James.

Ang NBA all-time scoring champion ug ang iyang kaubang babaye nga flag bearer napili pinaagi sa boto sa tanang mga atleta sa Team USA. / AP

