Jersey No. 5 ni Norwood giretiro

Giretiro ug wa nay makagamit sa jersey No. 5 ni Gabe Norwood sa Rain or Shine Elasto Painters franchise sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) niadtong Abril 10 2026, sa SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ang pagretiro sa numero ni Norwood gipahigayon atol sa halftime sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup game sa Rain or Shine batok Converge.

Ang No. 5 ni Norwood maoy unang retired jersey number sa Rain or Shine.

“I hope I brought joy and excitement to your lives when you were tuned in to watch. I prayed that I carried myself in a way honorable to represent the country,” batbat ni Norwood.

Kuyog sa 41-anyos Fil-Am guard ang iyang pamilya atol sa special nga ceremony. Anaa pud ang co-team owners nga si Raymund Yu ug Terry Que, suod nga higala nga sila Chris Ross, Simon Enciso, ug Sol Mercado, ug ang tibuok Rain or Shine organization.

Si Norwood niduwa ubos sa Rain or Shine sa iyang tibuok 17 ka tuig nga PBA career.

Nagpasalamat si Norwood sa tibuok Rain or Shine organization sa gihatag nga higayon ug pagsalig kaniya.

Nagpasalamat pud si Norwood sa mga giya nga gihatag kaniya sa mga coaches nga sila Caloy Garcia, Yeng Guiao, Chris Gavina, Chot Reyes ug Tab Baldwin sa national team.

"All the coaches who impacted my life here in the PBA," matod niya. / RSC