Jinggoy gusto nga moapil sa Impeachment trial, gidid-an

Walac motugot ang Sandiganbayan sa hangyo ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada nga makatambong sa impeachment trial ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

Giingon nga ang request ni Estrada dili maisip nga emergency o mahinungdanon aron nga tugotan siya nga makabiya sa iyang detention.

“This court cannot consider the accused-movant’s request to be in the nature of emergency or compelling temporary leave. While an impeachment trial is of paramount constitutional importance, its significance does not, by itself, provide a basis for the grant of his request,” tipik sa natala sa kamanduan.

Gipasabot sab sa anti-graft court nga ang impeachment proceedings dugay pa matapos, ug ang hangyo ni Estrada dili mahimo ilabi na nga limitado lang ang gihatag nga exceptions sa mga binilanggo.

“Allowing the accused-movant to attend the impeachment trial would virtually make him a free man with all the privileges appurtenant to his position,” natala sa maong kamanduan. / TPM / SunStar Philippines