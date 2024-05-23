Superbalita Cebu
Jokic nangulo sa All-NBA 1st team
Gipangulohan ni Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ang mga napili sa National Basketball Association (NBA) alang sa All-NBA first team.
Kauban ni Jokic sila si Giannis Antetokounmpo sa Milwaukee Bucks, Luka Doncic sa Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sa Oklahoma City Thunder, ug Jayson Tatum sa Boston Celtics.
Naa sa second team sila si Jalen Brunson sa New York Knicks, Anthony Davis sa LA Lakers, Kevin Durant sa Phoenix Suns, Anthony Edwards sa Minnesota Timberwolves, ug Kawhi Leonard sa LA Clippers.
Naa sa third team sila si Devin Booker sa Suns, Stephen Curry sa Golden State Warriors, Tyrese Haliburton sa Indiana Pacers, LeBron James sa Lakers ug Domantas Sabonis sa Sacramento Kings. / AP