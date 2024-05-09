Jokic napili na sab nga NBA MVP

Napili na sab nga MVP sa National Basketball Association (NBA) si Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Opisyal kining gianunsyo sa NBA ning Huwebes, Mayo 9, 2024 (PH time).

Kini maoy ikatulong MVP award nga nadawat sa Serbian superstar sulod sa upat ka mga tuig, kalampusan nga pito pa lang ka mga magduduwa ang nakahimo sa kasaysayan sa NBA.

Ning 2023-24 season, si Jokic nag-average og 26.4 puntos, 12.4 ka rebounds ug 9.0 ka assists.

Nakahakot si Jokic og 79 sa posibleng 99 ka first-place votes gikan sa tapok sa reporters ug broadcasters nga maoy naghan-ay sa mga balota pagkahuman sa regular season.

“It’s got to start with your teammates,” matod ni Jokic. “Without them, I’m nothing. Without them, I cannot do nothing. Coaches, players, organization, medical staff, development coaches ... I cannot be whoever I am without them.” / AP