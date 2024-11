Jones retains UFC title

NEW YORK — Jon Jones had just knocked the breath out of the heavyweight challenger he pummeled into retirement when UFC’s greatest fighter broke out a herky-jerky dance inside the cage and dedicated the groove to President-elect Donald Trump.

As a defeated Stipe Miocic gamely tried to recover on all fours, Jones posed and played to the packed crowd on top of the cage, and even had a gift for his favorite fan in the front row — Trump for a few moments clutched the UFC heavyweight title.

Jones and Trump shook hands and capped a fight night charged with politics as much as punches inside a raucous Madison Square Garden where “USA!” chants echoed through the arena.

“I’m proud to be a great American champion,” Jones said inside the cage.

Jones finished Miocic in the fight — and for good — with a stunning spinning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to get the TKO win and retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of Trump and a slew of potential administration members that helped fill the Garden.

Jones dominated at UFC’s fourth-highest grossing event of all time — topping $16.6 million — with Elon Musk, picked by Trump to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, and Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in his incoming administration also in the house.

“I want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said to a roaring ovation that bled into a “USA! USA!” chant.

Hours earlier, Trump walked out to a rousing ovation in front of 20,200 fans just before the start of the pay-per-view card and seemed to bask in the thrill of the fighters who throughout the night gave him props — including Jones.

Widely considered the best fighter in the world, Jones (28-1-0; 1 NC) was the aggressor from the start and landed a series of shots to Miocic’s head in the first round. Jones bloodied Miocic under his right eye and showed he had plenty of fight left in the tank. / AP