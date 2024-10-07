Jonkie Ouano moatbang ni Mayor Jonas Cortes

Si Provincial Board Member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano magpapili pagka mayor sa Mandaue City atbang ni incumbent Mayor Jonas Cortes alang sa 2025 midterm elections.

Si Ouano, uban sa iyang igsuon nga si Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, nisumiter sa ilang certificate of candidacy (COC) sa buhatan sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa Mandaue City, Lunes, Oktubre 7, 2024.

Si Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz maoy nagkompleto sa team kinsa modagan pagka bise mayor.

Matod ni Ouano nga nakahukom siya nga modagan pagka mayor nahimo human sa gihimong deliberasyon sa grupo.

“It took us a while to make a final decision, but I finally decided since my sister wanted to finish her last term and complete her projects, the group agreed that it would be me,” matod pa ni Ouano ngadto sa mga tigbalita. / CAV