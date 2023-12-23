Jordan Poole gikastigo sa kanhi teammates

Mibalik ang guard nga si Jordan Poole sa San Francisco apan di na isip miyembro sa sikat nga Golden State Warriors, sul-ob na niini ang Washington Wizard jersey.

Gipatilaw siya dayon sa iyang kanhi teammates sa ka­parat sa kapildihan dihang giugbok sa Warriors ang Wizards, 129-118, sa Chase Center sa NBA regular season game.

Si Poole tipik sa 2022 Warriors team nga nidaug sa kampiyonato human nila pahilaka ang Boston Celtics.

Na-trade si Poole para sa beterano nga point guard nga si Chris Paul.

Batok sa iyang kanhi team, miiskor si Poole og 25 puntos gikan sa 7-for-21 shooting ug 3-for-12 sa tres.

Gihandum ni Poole ang i­­yang kanhi experience sa Warriors.

“That was pretty special,” sigon niini. “It kind of shows my impact that I’ve had here, which is really cool, especially starting off my career early at the highest level, winning a championship, I played with a lot of Hall of Famers. But I really embraced myself with Dub Nation, submerged myself with them throughout my tenure here. It was pretty special to see that I got the love back.”