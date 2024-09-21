Josh Reyes niresign isip Gilas youth coach

Mikanaog sa iyang pwesto si Josh Reyes isip head coach sa Gilas Pilipinas youth basketball team, matod pa sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Si Reyes, kinsa anak ni TNT Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes, maoy mitimon sa Gilas youth team sulod sa unom ka tuig.

“We thank coach Josh for his service to the SBP and to the country in leading the Gilas Youth program for the past six years,” sigon ni SBP President Al Panlilio.

Magpabilin gihapong parte si Josh Reyes sa Gilas program kay gilakip naman kini sa Gilas men’s team isip assistant coach ni Tim Cone.

“While he leaves his role as head coach, he will still be part of the SBP organization as an assistant to coach Tim Cone for Gilas Pilipinas Men,” dugang ni Panlilio.

I-anunsiyo sa SBP sa uma­abot nga semana kon kinsa ang bag-ong head coach sa Gilas youth team. / RSC