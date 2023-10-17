Jun Olis Trophy ihatag sa kampyon sa CEPCA

Isip pagyukbo sa bag-uhay lang nipanaw nilang opis­yal nga si Apolonio “Jun” Olis, ipahinungod sa Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) sa pangalan niini ang championship trophy sa ilang 33rd anniversary tournament nga giulohan og “7th Engr. Boy ‘Chessmoso’ Pestaño Memorial Chessfest.”

Ang Jun Olis Trophy makuha sa maghari sa kompetisyon nga ipahigayon karong Dominggo, Oktubre 22, 2023 sa Cebu Chess Club nga nahimutang sa 4th level sa Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

“Just like what we did to our CEPCA founder (Boy Pestaño), we will also honor the legacy of the late Jun Olis by naming our championship trophy after him,” opisyal nga pamahayag ni CEPCA president Engr. Jerry Maratas.

“Through this, we will be able to immortalize these two great Cepcans.”

Gawas sa espisyal nga tropeyo, makadawat sab og P10,000 ang mahimong kampyon sa torneyo nga gipaluyohan sa Jemar Engineering Services, Celjem Construction and Development Corporation, ug ARQ Sports.

Ang 2nd placer makabulsa og P6,000, makakuha og P4,000 ang 3rd placer, P3,000 sa 4th placer, P2,000 sa 5th placer samtang P1,500 sa 6th placer.

Ang mahiluna sa ikapito hangtod ika-10 makadawat og P1,000 matag usa, P700 sa 11th-15th placers samtang P500 sa 16th-25th placers.

Ang top 2 Cepcans (A ug B) makaluklok og P1,000 ug P500 samtang ang top 2 sa seniors, ladies, ug U8, U12, U16, ug U20 players makabaton og P700 ug P500 nga ganti.

Nagbalor og P200 ang rehistrasyon sa seniors, ladies, Cepcans ug 14-under samtang P300 sa regular nga mga partisipante.

Sa mga interesadong mosal­mot, mahimong mokontak ni Kevin Yap sa 0945-8559800 alang sa dugang mga impormasyon.