Junior Wildcats 8-0 sa Cesafi U15

Gitapos sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats ang elimination round bitbit ang perpektong record sa the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament.

Ang Wildcats nitumba sa University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 58-44, niadtong Sabado, Enero 31, 2026, didto mismo sa korte sa nauwahi.

Nahimong inilog ang Baby Wildcats sa paghuman sa elimination round nga adunay perpekto nga 8-0 (win-loss) record. Ang kadaogan nisiguro sa No.1 spot sa CIT-U sa semis.

Samtang ang Baby Lancers nakatilaw sa ilang ikaduhang sunodsunod nga pilde og natagak ngadto sa 6-2 nga rekord nga nitagak nila sa ikaduhang pwesto para sa semifinals. / RSC, JBM