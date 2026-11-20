Apil sa mga giakusahan nga kauban ni kanhi Speaker sa House of Representatives ug Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez ang nisurender sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), pahibawo sa Office of the Ombudsman niadtong Biyernes, Nobiyembre 20, 2026.

Boluntaryo’ng nisurender si Felicito Guevarra, presidente sa Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation, niadtong Huwebes, Nobiyembre 19, 2026.

“He did so after the prosecution moved to cancel his passport. The Office coordinated with the NBI and the DOJ (Department of Justice) throughout. The case against the other accused continues as scheduled,” pahibawo sa Office of the Ombudsman.

Gipasabot sa ahensiya nga gihatagan si Guevarra og conditional immunity o kondisyonal nga pagpanalipod batok sa pagpasaka og kaso tungod kay gikinahanglan ang iyang testimonya ug mga rekord aron mobutyag sa kamatuoran sa maong kaso.

“Samchan has returned to the Bureau of the Treasury all its earnings from the questioned transactions. Restitution does not erase criminal liability. It is also not the basis of the immunity. The immunity rests on his full and truthful testimony,” dugang sa Ombudsman.

Gimanduan si Guevarra nga magpabilin sulod sa nasod ug ipaubos sa DOJ protection.

Si Romualdez, kauban si kanhi Ako-Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co ug duha pa ka indibiduwal, lakip na si Guevarra, nag-atubang og kasong plunder nga nagkantidad og P7.4 bilyunes tungod sa giingong mga komisyon o kickback gikan sa 400 ka proyekto sa gobiyerno.

Sa pagkakaron, napriso si Romualdez sa Quezon City Jail. /