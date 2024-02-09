Kabangis ni Curry nahibalik

Gipakita ni Stephen Curry kon nganong siya ang hari sa three-point shooting sa National Basketball Association (NBA) dihang giagak niya ang Golden State Warriors sa dakong kadaugan batok sa hosts Indiana Pa­cers, 131-109, ning Biyernes, Pebrero 9, 2024.

Ning sangkaa, gimugna ni Curry sa 1st half ang 29 sa iyang kinatibuk-ang 42 puntos.

Wala’y sipyat si Curry sa nag-una niyang pito ka three-point attempts. Paghuman sa duwa, 11 ka three-point bombs ang iyang napaulbo sulod sa 16 ka mga pagsuway.

Sa kasamtangan, ang Warriors naa pa sa ika-11 nga puwesto sa Western Conference dala ang 24-25 nga rekord.

Kon magpadayon kining maong duwa ni Curry, kinsa kanhi two-time MVP, hayan dako ang purohan nga mosulbong ang Warriors sa standing.

“The challenge is to not get too far ahead of yourself, thinking you can just show up and win games,” matod ni Curry. “We’ve got a long way to go to get some (playoff) security.”

Ang Warriors ningrehistro sa ilang ikatulong sunodsunod nga kadaugan ug mitali og 4-1 nga rekord sa ning-agi nilang lima ka mga duwa.

“We had a great start to the season and then things, obviously, went kind of haywire for a while,” asoy ni Warriros coach Steve Kerr.

“But this feels like the best version of us, with the starting lineup, playing they are, bringing guys off the bench who are giving great energy and effort. And then, Steph was just scalding hot there early.”

Aduna pa’y laing upat ka mga magduduwa ang Warriors nga nakahimo og dobleng numero nga puntos.

Ang Pacers aduna’y unom ka mga sakop nga nakatali og dobleng numero nga puntos pinangulohan sa 16 ni Pascal Siakam.