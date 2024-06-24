Kagamhanan wa mipakagamay sa insidente sa Ayungin Shoal sa WPS

Giklaro sa Nasudnong Kagamhanan sa Lunes, Hunyo 24, 2024, nga wala niini gipakaubos ang bag-o nga harassment sa China sa mga tropang Pilipino sa bag-o lang nga routine rotation and resupply (Rore) mission sa Ayungin Shoal.

Sa hiniusang pamahayag, sila si Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, ug Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro miingon nga ilang nakita nga ang pinakaulahing insidente sa Ayungin dili usa ka misunderstanding o aksidente.

“It is a deliberate act of the Chinese officialdom to prevent us from completing our mission. After our visit to our troops in Palawan yesterday, where the President personally talked to the troops involved in the Rore, we have now come to a conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident,” mabasa sa pamahayag.

“We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force,” kini nidugang.

Gitataw sa mga opisyal nga wala mausab ang polisiya sa nasod nga dili itugyan ang usa ka pulgada sa teritoryo niini sa West Philippine Sea ngadto sa bisan unsang langyaw nga gahom.

Gisubli nila nga dili imantala sa gobyerno ang mga iskedyul sa bisan unsang mga misyon sa Rore.

“We will continue to defend our territory and exercise sovereign rights thereon as we see fit. We reiterate that we seek neither permission nor consent from anyone in performing our sworn duties in the West Philippine Sea,” mabasa sa pamahayag.

“In this regard, we will continue our rotation and resupply missions on a regular basis, the welfare of our troops in the BRP Sierra Madre being a matter of utmost importance,” kini nidugang.

Ang Pilipinas nagkanayon nga magpadayon kini sa pagpangita og malinawon nga mga solusyon sa nagpadayong kasungian sa West Philippine Sea, tungod kay gibarugan niini ang pamahayag ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga ang nasod wala nagpasiugda og gubat ug nga kini usa ka responsable nga estado.

Niadtong Hunyo 17, giharas sa mga personahe sa China Coast Guard ang navy troops nga nagpahigayon og Rore mission ngadto sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal.

Nigamit sila og tear gas, gitiunan og armas ang mga tropa, gibuslotan ang rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) sa Philippine Navy ug giguba ang sistema sa komunikasyon sa sakayan ug ang mga cellphone sa mga Filipino personnel.

Walo ka navy personnel ang naangol atol sa insidente, lakip ang usa nga nawad-an sa iyang kumagko tungod sa “intentional high-speed ramming” sa CCG ngadto sa usa ka barko sa Pilipinas.

Gibana-bana nga 12 ka oras ang pagluwas sa samaran nga mga personahe tungod sa padayon nga pagpanghasi sa China.

Sa sayo pa, si Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin niingon nga wala nila isipa ang insidente nga usa ka armadong pag-atake tungod kay kini mahimo nga “a misunderstanding or an accident.”

Gidayeg ni Marcos ang mga tropa sa navy nga miapil sa misyon sa Rore ug gihatagan og award ang samaran nga mga personahe. / TPM / SunStar Philippines