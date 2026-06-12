Rene Clert Baterbonia may ‘premonition?’

Gihulagway sa pipila ka mga netizen nga daw may “premonition” na ang 19-anyos nga aspiring basketball player nga si Rene Clert Baterbonia sa iyang pagpanaw.

Kini tungod sa iyang social media post niadtong Mayo 31 nga daw nanamilit na.

“From dreams and sacrifices to unforgettable memories, my Palarong Pambansa journey has been one of the greatest chapters of my life. Every training session, every challenge, every victory, and every setback helped shape me into a stronger athlete and person,” ang pahayag sa basketball player sa iyang Facebook post.

Dugang pa niya, “Representing Davao Region on the national stage was an honor that I will always carry with pride. This journey was never just about medals—it was about growth, friendships, lessons, and the people I met along the way.

“Thank you, Off-Campus. Thank you, Ateneo. Thank you, Davao Region. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. As this chapter comes to an end, I leave with a grateful heart and memories that will last a lifetime.

“This is RENE CLERT BATERBONIA, Jersey #2 of the DAVRAA Eagles is signing off. Thank you for everything,” matod pa niya sa iyang post.

Giingong aduna say TikTok video si Baterbonia nga gipakita ang iyang medalya nga may background song nga “Kalapas­tangan” nga may lyrics nga “Mamamatay akong nakangiti.”

Si Baterbonia nalunod kauban ang laing Nigerian student athlete atol sa ilang team-building sa Ateneo Men’s Basketball Team sa Dipaculao, Aurora niadtong Hunyo 8.