Ruffa mitug-an nga si Barbie ang niandam sa b’day ni Richard

Gibutyag ni Ruffa Gutierrez nga mismong si Barbie Imperial ang nipahigayon sa birthday celebration nilang Raymond ug Richard Gutierrez.

“A surprise, intimate birthday dinner at The Peninsula Manila, lovingly organized by Barbie for Chard & Mond. Blurry photos, but some moments are meant to be lived, not photographed,” ni Ruffa sa iyang Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my handsome twin brothers. Wishing you success, love and good health this year and always. We love you.”

Si Richard ug Raymond niselebrar sa ilang ika-42 nga kasumaran niadtong Enero 21, 2026.