Kampanya batok anti-online abuse sa Naga, gipakusgan

“Our commitment has always been to provide a safe digital experience for all our customers, especially Filipino children. By collaborating with local government units, we can promote internet safety in more communities and encourage the public to help end Osaec,” matod ni Marylou B. Gocotano, Stakeholder Ma­nagement Visayas relations head sa PLDT ug Smart.

Kapin sa 80 ka mga magtutudlo ug mga barangay social worker sa dakbayan sa Naga ang misalmot sa pagbansay-bansay sa pagsabot sa Republic Act (RA) 11930, o ang Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, ug RA 11862 o ang Expanded Anti-Traffic­king in Persons Act.