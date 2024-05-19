Kampanya batok anti-online abuse sa Naga, gipakusgan

Ang PLDT ug ang wireless unit niini nga Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), kauban ang Bidlisiw Foundation Inc. ug Terre des Hommes Netherlands, nagpalig-on sa child safeguarding initiatives sa City Government of Naga sa Probinsya sa Sugbo, nga nagpasiugda sa edukasyon ug kahibalo sa pagbatok sa online nga sekswal nga pag-abuso o pagpahimulos sa mga bata (Osaec).
“Our commitment has always been to provide a safe digital experience for all our customers, especially Filipino children. By collaborating with local government units, we can promote internet safety in more communities and encourage the public to help end Osaec,” matod ni Marylou B. Gocotano, Stakeholder Management Visayas relations head sa PLDT ug Smart.
Kapin sa 80 ka mga magtutudlo ug mga barangay social worker sa dakbayan sa Naga ang misalmot sa pagbansay-bansay sa pagsabot sa Republic Act (RA) 11930, o ang Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, ug RA 11862 o ang Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.
Giorganisar sa Naga City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), kini nga inisyatiba nagtumong sa paghatag gahom sa tibuok komunidad sa pag-apil sa pakigbatok sa Osaec ug human trafficking pinaagi sa paghatag kanila sa gikinahanglan nga kahibalo aron epektibong matubag kining mga matang sa kriminal nga kalihokan sa online.
Ang PLDT ug Smart mihatag og pakigpulong sa mga sukaranan sa internet concepts ug global internet ug usage statistics, ingon man makatabang nga mga tip sa cybersecurity, nga nagpasiugda sa mga paningkamot sa grupo sa pagpanalipod sa bata ug kaluwasan sa internet.
Si April Dianne Bacus-Sasan, Violence Against Women and their Children and Gender and Development focal person sa Barangay Cabungahan, nipadayag sa iyang pasalamat nga nahimong kabahin niini nga inisyatiba.
“This training is a great opportunity for us to improve our skills and become more effective in our roles, helping us better serve the women and children in our community,” matod ni Gocotano.
“We are grateful for PLDT and Smart’s courage in pushing forward their advocacies to protect children, together with Bidlisiw Foundation and TdHN. May this inspire other private institutions to join us in combating Osaec and human trafficking through policy strengthening and continuous public education,” matod ni Kathryn April Osorio-Briones, usa ka social welfare officer sa CSWDO.
Ang pagpausbaw sa mga inisyatibo sa pagpanalipod sa bata sa mga local government unit kabahin sa pasalig sa PLDT ug Smart sa pagtabang sa nasod nga makab-ot ang United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. mga porma sa kapintasan batok ug torture sa mga bata. / PR