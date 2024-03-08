Kampanya batok sa illegal vape selling

Gimando ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. ang pag-umol og guidelines nga gitumong sa pag­palig-on sa ilang mga operasyon batok sa ilegal nga pagpamaligya og e-cigarettes, nga mas naila nga vape, labina sa mga menor.

Niadtong Huwebes, Marso 7, 2024, nakigtagbo si Acorda kang Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, kinsa nangayo og tabang sa PNP aron maseguro nga ang mga indibidwal nga 17 anyos paubos di makapalit og vape products.

Namatikdan ni Herbosa ang nag-ung-ong nga hulga sa kaylap nga paggamit niini nga produkto sa kahimsog ug ki­natibuk-ang kaayuhan sa kabatan-unan sa nasod.

Agi’g tubag, gipresentar ni Acorda ang usa ka komprehensibo nga estratehiya aron matubag ang nagkadaku nga isyo, labi na ang pagdakop sa mga tigbaligya sa vape nga nakalapas sa probisyon ilawom sa Republic Act 11900, o ang “The Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Act.”

“Our law enforcement agencies will work hand in hand with the Department of Health to ensure the strict enforcement of existing laws, holding vendors and retailers accountable for compliance with age restrictions and imposing penalties for any violations,” matod ni Acorda.

“The PNP, in partnership with the DOH and DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), remains dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of the youth and the general public. These proactive measures are designed to address the current surge in youth vaping and shield future generations from the detrimental effects of these harmful products,” dugang niya.

Ang national police chief niingon nga ang Directorate for Police Community Re­la­tions (DPCR) gitahasan sa paghimo og awareness campaign aron pag-edukar sa pub­liko, ilabi na sa kabatan-u­nan, sa epekto sa vaping.

Nanawagan usab si Acorda sa mga organisasyon sa media nga gamiton ang ilang mga plataporma aron mapataas ang kahibalo niini. / SunStar Philippines