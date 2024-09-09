Kampanya batok smuggled cigarettes pahugtan

Nihatag og kamandoan si Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Major General Leo Francisco kagahapon, Dominggo, Septiyember 8, 2024, nga palig-unon ug pahugtan ang kampanya batok sa smuggled na mga sigarilyo, nga dako og epekto sa ekonomiya.

Niingon si Francisco nga ubos sa Oplan Megashopper sa Philippine National Police (PNP), nga gipadangat sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) nga adunay koordinasyon sa Bureau of Customs, nagtinguha silang mabungkag ang cigarette smuggling syndicates alang sa tinguha nga maprotektahan ang lokal nga mga industriya.

â€œThe CIDGâ€™s crackdown comes at a crucial time when the dangers of smuggled cigarettes extend beyond economic damage. These illicit products often bypass safety standards, exposing the public to potential health hazards,â€ matod ni Francisco.

â€œThe proliferation of smuggled cigarettes also undermines anti-smoking campaigns, as they are sold at lower prices, making them more accessible, particularly to the youth. The CIDG remains steadfast in its mission to protect the public from the dangers posed by counterfeit and smuggled goods,â€ dugang ni Francisco.

Gibutyag ni Francisco nga ang mga operasyon sa CIDG Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato, ug Koronadal City ning bag-uhay lang, niresulta sa pagkasakmit sa smuggled cigarettes nga nagbalor og P5.6 million.

â€œWe will not hesitate to act decisively against individuals and groups profiting from smuggling,” pagtino ni Francisco.

Ang naarestong mga suspetsado anaa na sa kustodiya sa kapulisan ug gilihok na ang ipasakang mga kaso aron masang-at na kini sa korte. / TPM / SunStar Philippines