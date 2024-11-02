Kampo sa Hornets gidauban sa Celtics

Wa’y puangod nga gipaasohan ug gilapa sa defending champion Boston Celtics ang Charlotte Hornets, 124-109, sa mismong kampo sa nauwahi didto sa Spectrum Center sa National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game kagahapon, Nobiyembre 2 (PH time).

Ang Celtics nagmangtas sa pagpangulo ni Jayson Tatum sa iyang 32 puntos ug 11 rebounds, samtang mitamba­yayong kaniya si Jaylen Brown nga adunay 25 puntos.

Miamot pud si Derrick White og 17 puntos ug si Jrue Holiday mitampo og 14 para sa Boston.

Nagkainitay ang duha ka kampo ug miresulta kini og ejection sa duha ka Hornets players.

Nagkainitay ang duwa sa fourth quarter sa dihang gi-hard foul ni Grant Williams si Tatum duol sa halfcourt. Gisagpa si Williams og flagrant foul 2 sa referees ug automa­tic nga ejected kini.

"After review, Grant Williams accelerates, makes a significant impact to the dribbler, and [makes] a non-basketball play [with] potential for injury," matod ni crew chief James Williams. "Because of these reasons the play has been upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty two."

Giusban ang physical play sa dihang gi-foul ni LaMelo Ball si Tatum sa iyang three-point attempt nga gitawagan og flagrant isip usa ka dangerous foul.

Dayon, sa closing seconds sa duwa si Miles Bridges na­pud nakadawat og ejection.

Nakahimo og 31 puntos si Ball sa wa pa kini ma-foul out para sa Hornets, kinsa nagpadayong piang tungod kay wala ang serbisyo ni injured starters Brandon Miller ug Mark Williams.

Ang maong duwa mi-highlight sa new Hornets head coach Charles Lee batok sa iyang kanhi team Celtics diin midaog siya og NBA cham­pion­ship sa milabay nga season isip assistant coach. / RSC