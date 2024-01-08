Kanhi Comelec official gikiha sa Ombudsman

Gipasakaan og kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman si kanhi Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon tungod sa mga reklamo sa paglapas sa Republic Act (RA) 3019, o ang Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Sa usa ka resolusyon, si Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Fatima Kristine J. Franco-Ilao niingon nga nakakita siya’g probable cause sa pagpasaka og kasong graft batok kang Guanzon “for prematurely disclosing confidential information during her interview conducted by Sandra Aquinaldo on 27 January 2022 and by Paterno Esmaquel II on 28 January 2022.”

Si Aguinaldo usa ka reporter sa GMA Network, samtang si Esmaquel usa ka news editor sa Rappler.

Sa partikular, usa ka kaso alang sa paglapas sa Seksyon 3k sa RA 3019, o alang sa pagbutyag sa bililhong impormasyon sa usa ka kompidensyal nga karakter, nga nakuha sa iyang opisina o pinaagi kaniya tungod sa iyang opisyal nga posisyon ngadto sa dili awtorisado nga mga tawo, o pag-release sa maong impormasyon sa wala pa ang awtorisado niini nga petsa sa pagpagawas, ang gipasaka batok kang Guanzon.

Ang mao nga interview may kalambigitan sa disqualification case batok kang kanhi presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Records disclose that by virtue of respondent’s position, she acquired valuable information relating to the disqualification cases of Marcos Jr. and she prematurely divulged such confidential information prior to the official release of the Comelec’s decision,” matod sa resolution.

“In an interview with Sandra Aquinaldo, she (Guanzon) announced her vote to disqualify Marcos Jr. from the presidential race. Then, in another interview with Paterno Esmaquel II, she named and identified the ponente who will write the resolution and discussed the contents of her separate opinion on the disqualification cases. She divulged these information while the cases were still pending and were being considered by the Comelec First Division and before the release of their Resolution,” dugang niini.

Gitumbok usab sa Ombudsman ang ilang resolusyon nga nagsagop sa Comelec Resolution 10685, nailhan usab nga “In the Matter of People’s Freedom of Information Manual,” nga “nag-ila sa mga eksepsiyon sa katungod sa pag-access sa impormasyon.”

Sa usa ka post sa social media, gihimakak ni Guanzon ang iyang pagkalambigit sa bisan unsang kurap nga buhat sulod sa 25 ka tuig nga pagserbisyo sa gobyerno.

“Hindi po [ako] nagnakaw sa gobyerno. That case filed by Topacio is related to my interviews about the F. Marcos disqualification case. It was my duty to inform the public that there were powerful people who were interfering in Comelec and independence and the elections were at serious risk,” matod niya. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines