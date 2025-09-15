Kanhi huwes sa SC gitudlo ni Marcos nga mangulo sa ICI

Gitudlo ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kanhi Associate Justice sa Korte Suprema nga si Andres Reyes Jr. nga magsilbi nga chairperson sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) nga maoy gitahasan nga moimbestigar sa korapsyon nga naglakip sa anomaliya sa mga proyekto sa flood control.

Dako ang pagsalig ni Marcos ngadto ni Reyes nga adunay integridad, kahanas, pagkamatinud-anon ug pagkaligdong kinsa nahimong presiding justice sa Court of Appeals gikan 2010 hangtod na 2017.

“He has a very good record of honesty and fairness and a good record of being able to find justice for those who have been victimized,” pamahayag sa presidente atol sa press conference niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 15, 2025.

Niadtong Sabado, Septiyembre 13, si Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro una nang nipahibalo sa mga molangkob sa ICI mao ang kanhi kalihim sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Rogelio L. Singson ug SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana A. Fajardo.

Gitudlo sab si Mayor Benjamin Magalong sa Dakbayan sa Baguio isip special adviser nga magsilbing imbestigador sa ICI.

Namahayag ang presidente nga ang komisyon nisaad nga molihok dayon aron nga mahuman og dali ang imbestigasyon aron nga matarong ang Sistema sa kagamhanan.

“We have to find out how this happened and what are the changes we need to make, so that we make this into an inflection point in terms of how

government does it business and to make sure that the funds that belong to the people are well spent and properly spent to the advantage of all of us the economy and those who are in danger areas,” dugang pa ni Marcos. / TPM / SunStar Philippines