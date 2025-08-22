Kanhi police director sa Sultan Kudarat mao nay hepe sa CPPO

SI Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez maoy gi-nganlan sa Kapitolyo nga bag-ong hepe sa Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), base sa gipahibalo ni Ainjeliz Orong, Cebu Provincial Information Officer, niadtong Biyernes, Agusto 22, 2025.

Gihatagan og gibug-aton ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro ang mga nahimong accomplishment ni Bermudez ug ang iyang mga planong himuon sa pagseguro nga luwas ang tibuok Probinsiya sa Sugbo.

“Nakita man ni Gov. nga he is very dedicated and na-deliver ang instructions ni Gov. to increase security in the whole Province of Cebu,” matod ni Orong ngadto sa mga tigbalita.

Si Bermudez maoy kanhi regional director sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 sa nilabay nga administrasyon sa probinsiya ug nahimo sab siya nga provincial director sa Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office sulod sa duha ka tuig gikan sa 2022 hangtod 2024.

Samtang dako nga garbo ug mapasalamaton ni Bermudez nga siya maoy napilian ni Baricuatro alang sa maong puwesto.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro for choosing me among the three recommended officers. This trust is both a privilege and a challenge that I humbly accept with dedication and commitment.” matod ni Bermudez. / ANV / AYB