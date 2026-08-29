Kapin 200 ka kawani sa BFP, giimbestigar sa 'slot for sale’

Kapin sa 200 ka kawani sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) ang mag-atubang og imbestigasyon tungod sa giingo’ng kalambigitan sa kurapsyon nga “slot for sale” (pagbaligya og pwesto) sulod sa ahensya.

Atol sa usa ka press conference niadtong Biyernes, Agosto 28, 2026, si Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla nagpahayag nga lakip sa mga gi-imbestigaron tungod sa giingong pagbaligya og mga posisyon sa proseso sa recruitment sa bureau mao ang BFP deputy regional director for administration sa Calabarzon.

Giingon ni Remulla nga ang maong opisyal kauban sa usa ka senior nga kawani sa BFP nga nadestino sa Central Luzon regional office, kinsa nasikop atol sa entrapment operation sa Pampanga niadtong Agosto 24.

Ang nasikop nga suspek giingong nangayo og P500,000 gikan sa complainant isip bayad aron makakuha og posisyon sa BFP.

Ang suspek giingong nakakuha usab og mga posisyon alang sa labing menos upat pa ka mga aplikante sa BFP sa miaging tuig, diin naningil siya og P100,000 matag usa.

“That is where you see the web of corruption. Somehow, somewhere, all of that came out of the arrested suspect’s phone, how they communicated with one another. We suspect that something similar happened in all regions in the past, but we are confident that under the new system we have, there will no longer be payments for these ‘slots for sale,’” matod ni Remulla.

Matod ni Remulla, lakip sa giimbestigar ang tanang regional office sa BFP sa tibuok nasod.

Matod ni Remulla, gi-monitor sa BFP ang tanang regional director sa posible’ng pagkalambigit sa mga ilegal nga kalihokan. / TPM/SunStar Philippines