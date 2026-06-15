Kapin sa 400 nadakpan sa Safer Cities Initiative

Moabot sa 401 ka mga indibidwal ang nangadakpan sa laing hugna sa gipakusgan nga operasyon sa Safer Cities Initiative sa tibuok Probinsya sa Sugbo sa Hunyo 14, 2026.

Nakakolekta ang kapulisan og P103,150 nga multa gikan sa mga nakalapas sa ordinansa sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka lokalidad atol sa 238 ka operasyon nga ilang gilusad.

Base sa datos nga gipagawas sa Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), ang city ug municipal traffic ordinance ang adunay labing daghang nalapasan nga nakatala og 236 ka kaso. Gisundan kini sa paghubog-hubog sa publikong lugar (42), curfew sa mga menor de edad diin 67 ang na-intercept, pagpanigarilyo sa publikong lugar (21), pagsuroy-suroy nga walay t-shirt (21), pag-videoke sa lawom nga kagabhion (7), ug laing pito (7) sa ubang mga ordinansa.

Sa tanang nadakpan, 236 lang ang gipamulta, samtang 165 ang gipang warningan ug gibuhian ra sa kapulisan nga walay gipasaka nga kaso sa korte.

“Discipline remains the cornerstone of peace and order. While we continue to enforce the law with consistency, we also remind the public that lasting safety begins at home and is strengthened by community cooperation. Our operations are meant to guide behavior and promote responsibility among all Cebuanos,” matud ni Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., ang hepe sa CPPO.

Gidayeg sab ni Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, ang CPPO subay sa pagpadayon pagpatuman sa mga lokal nga ordinansa.

“The continued success of the Safer Cities Initiative in Cebu reflects the dedication of our personnel on the ground. However, this effort is most effective when supported by an equally responsible and disciplined community. We urge the public to remain cooperative in maintaining peace and order,” matod ni Abad. / AYB