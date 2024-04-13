Kapin sa 4K nakapahimulos sa libre’ng TDC sa LTO 7

Kapin sa 4,000 ka indibidwal ang nakadawat sa certificates of completion nga gi-isyu sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 alang sa ilang libreng Theoretical Driving Courses (TDCs) sa unang tu­lo ka mga buwan sa 2024.

Ang LTO 7 nitala og kinatibuk-ang 4,766 ka mga indibidwal nga naka-avail sa libreng TDC sa tibuok rehiyon sa Central Visayas.

“Our partnership with the different local government units and the private sector continues as we give them free TDCs for their residents,” matod ni LTO 7 Regional Director Glen G. Galario.

Mga LGU nga nagplano nga mo-avail sa libreng TDC mahimong makig-alayon sa bisan asang LTO offices sa rehiyon aron ma-schedule ug maka-avail sa libreng programa sa ahensya.

“We are happy with the outcome of our first quarter for 2024 and looking forward to more graduates in the next few months especially that the thrust of our LTO Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza III is to intensify our ePatrol Mobile Service which features our free TDC program,” dugang ni Galario.

Sugod sa unang quarter ning tuiga ang mosunod nga mga LGU sa Sugbo nakapa­himulos na sa libreng serbis­yo nga naglakip sa Barangay Sohoton sa Badian; Barangay Dumlog sa Ta­lisay City; mga lungsod sa Banta­yan, Duman­jug, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Liloan, ug Bol­­joon, ug ang Dakbayan sa Bogo.

Ang mga lumulupyo sa Siquijor gihatagan og mayoriya sa gidaghanon alang sa TDC slots nga adunay kapin sa 2,000 ka indibidwal atol sa “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” niadtong Pebrero.

Ang nahisgutan nga Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair maoy labing una sa Visayas-Mindanao area nga gitambungan ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez nga nirepresentar kang Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., atol sa paglusad.

“Our goal is to educate individuals especially those from far-flung areas that are already using their motorcycles as their means of transportation but have yet to possess a driver’s license. With our free program, they will know the basics of driving and road safety,” dugang ni Galario.

Ang mga lungsod sa Pilar ug Loboc sa Bohol naka-avail usab sa libreng TDC karong tuiga. / REV gikan sa PR