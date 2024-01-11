Kapin sa 8K runners apil sa Cebu Marathon

Sama sa niaging tuig, kapin sa 8,000 runners ang nadani sa 2024 nga edisyon sa Cebu Marathon nga ipahigayon karong Dominggo, Enero 24.

Sa kinatibuk-an, miabot sa 8,110 ka runners ang mangapil sa lumba nga manukad ug mahuman sa SM Seaside City Cebu.

“Almost similar to last year, which are very good numbers because last year was very big. It was the first big race after almost three years of the pandemic,” matod ni Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) commissioner John Pages.

Matod ni Pages, kinsa opisyal sab sa Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC), ang mga partisipante nagagikan sa nagkadaiyang mga dapit sa Pilipinas.

“We are very excited for all the participants, not just from Cebu, but all over the Philippines and from around many parts of the world,” dugang ni Pages.

Sa miaging tuig, ang lumba nakahakot og 8,632 ka runners nga maoy rekord sa Cebu Marathon nga maoy labing unang nakagamit sa Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) bridge.

Ang mga kategoriya sa lumba mao ang 42K, 24K, 21K, 12K ug 6K.