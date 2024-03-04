Kapitolyo: CBRT project ihunong

Gipasar sa Hunta sa Lalawi­gan ang rekomendasyon sa pagpahunong sa pagtrabaho sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project (CBRT) sa dan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo, tungod sa giingong kahasol nga dala niini sa mga motorista ug konstituwente sa Sugbo tungod sa grabeng traffic, atol sa regular session sa Lunes, Marso 4, 2024.

Si Bokal Glenn Soco sa sixto distrito ug chairman sa committee on infrastructure, namahayag sa kahingawa sa mga konstituente sa probinsya nga malangay sa ilang mga trabaho ug eskwela, nakaha­tag usab og dako’ng impact sa ekonomiya ug turismo.

Matod sa bokal nga sukad sa pagsugod sa proyekto, wala paý nasayod kon kanus-a kini mahuman.

“Nobody can categorically tell us when will it be completed yet the inconveniences remain and even worsen day after day,” asoy ni Soco atol sa regular session sa Hunta Probinsyal sa Marso 4, 2024.

Siya nidugang nga subay sa makita sa kadalanan, dili pagpalapad ang gihimo apan nagpamenos na hinuon sa gilapdon sa dalan tungod sa gitagana nga lugar alang sa buses.

“What we can see on our own eyes we are not adding more roads we are simply subtracting road spaces give the nature of the transport system where there is a dedicated lane for buses... kanang osmena boulevard wala may gi-expand diha...” dugang niya.

Si Bokal Red Duterte sa kinto distrito nagkanayon nga ang nasinati nga traffic ug pag divert sa mga rota sa Sugbo makahatag og bati nga impression sa mga turista nga gusto unta mobiyahe sa mga tourist destination sa Sugbo ug probinsya.

Sa iyang bahin, si Bokal Celestino “Tining” Martinez nihatag og gibug-aton sa una nang ordinansa nga gipasar sa Hunta kalabot sa mando nga pagkonsulta sa tanang mga ahensya ngadto sa ka­gamhanan sa probinsya ugaling dunay mga proyekto nga himuon sa hurisdiksyon sa lalawigan o ba kaha sa mga luna nga gipanag-iya sa Probinsya.

Gipasabot usab ni Soco nga ang maong resolusyon dili pagdaut sa mga higala niini sa dakbayan sa Sugbo apan kini gihimo gumikan sa naki­ta nga kahasul sa mga konstituente niini.

“Let not this resolution be construed as something that would contradict to any actions of our friends in the Cebu City Government we’d like to work as one,” matod ni Soco.

“Let this be an echo of our own sentiments as elected officials to the land of the Province of Cebu that we share the inconveniences, we share the cause of the inconvenience, yet we are lost, we don’t know what’s happening we don’t know if the plan is really feasible...” dugang niya. / ANV