Kapitolyo mipahalipay og P2M sa CVIRAA, Palaro medalists

Kapin sa P2 million nga cash incentives ang gipagawas sa Cebu Provincial Government alang sa mga medalist nga nagrepresentar sa Cebu Province sa 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet ug sa bag-uhay lang nahuman nga Palarong Pambansa sa Agusan del Sur.

Sa pagpangulo ni Governor Pamela Baricuatro, gipang-apud-apod ang mga insentibo ngadto sa 654 student-athletes ug coaches sa usa ka programa nga gipahigayon sa Department of Education (DepEd) Ecotech Center kagahapon, Martes, Hunyo 16, 2026.

Sa iyang mensahe, gipasalig ni Baricuatro nga magpadayon ang suporta sa Provincial Government ngadto sa sports programs nga makapalambo sa kahanas sa student-athletes sa probinsya.

“Makapasalig ko nga kami sa Cebu Provincial Government will continue to support athletes like you and our youth of Cebu,” pamahayag ni Baricuatro.

Gibutyag sab ni Baricuatro ang plano sa Probinsya nga magtukod og bag-ong sports center, nga puwede nang mapahimuslan sa student-athletes sa paglabay sa duha ka mga tuig. / Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern