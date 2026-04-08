Kapitolyo miumol og task force nga mobantay sa quarry activity

Aron mapalig-on ang regulation ug pagpatuman sa lagda sa pag-quarry ug mineral activities sa Probinsya sa Sugbo, gilagdaan ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro ang Executive Order No. 23 nga nag-umol og task force.

Subay sa maong lagda, ang grupo tawgon nga Cebu Provincial Minerals Task Force aron maoy mopatuman sa Provincial Ordinance No. 2024-02 nga gi-amendahan isip Ordinance No. 2008-10 o ang Revenue Code of the Province of Cebu of 2008.”

Ang maong grupo maoy gitahasan nga mag-monitor sa mga pantalan ug quarry sites, pagpitol sa illegal extraction, ug pagpalig-on sa environmental safeguards lukop Lalawigan sa Sugbo, pinaagi sa mas striktong documentation, inspections ug inter-agency coordination.

Pangulohan kini ni Baricuatro kauban ang sakop sa Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO), law enfrocement agencies, port authorities, ug national agencies sama sa Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu Port Authority, ug Philippine National Police ingon man ang partisipasyon sa lokal kagamhanan ug partner stakeholders.

Kalakip sa mandato sa task force ang pagsusi sa tanang quarry ug mineral-related activities sa Sugbo dili lang ang pagkubkob, pag-transport ug disposal diha sa mga checkpoints ug striktong enforcement operations.

Ang masakpan mag-atubang og tukmang silot.

“All confiscated items must be properly documented and turned over to designated authorities, and may only be released upon the governor’s approval. The task force is also responsible for enforcing existing provincial mining ordinances and ensuring compliance, as well as submitting regular reports on its operations,” saysay sa EO. / ANV