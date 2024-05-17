Kapitolyo moabang og gensets sa isla sa Malapascua

Moabang ang Kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo og generator sets sa pribadong firm aron daling ma­solusyonan ang nagpada­yong power interruption nga dugay nang suliran sa isla sa Malapascua, lungsod sa Daanbantayan.

Nakadesisyon si Cebu Go­vernor Gwendolyn Garcia nga pangulohan na lang sa Ka­pitolyo ang paghimo og solusyon kay kon malangay pa, dakong alkanse na sa mga Sugboanong nagsalig sa ilang panginabuhi sa turismo sa lugar ug uban pa.

“So we took the initiative to contact and source out gene­rating sets. I have advised our legal to prepare an executive order...” matod ni Garcia sa Mayo 17, 2024.

Sa nasayran nagkinahanglan og two megawatts ang isla aron masolusyonan ang pila ka buwan nga pagkapawong sa supply sa kuryente niini.

Gipatawag ni Garcia sila si Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, mga representante sa Department of Energy-Visayas, Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO) II, PSPI, Dynamic Power, National Power Corp., ug National Electrification Administration sa usa ka tigom aron hisgutan ang maong concern.

Sa nasayran, molagda og kasabutan ang Kapitolyo tali sa Power Source Philippines Inc. (PSPI) nga mao lay power distributor sa isla alang sa pormal nga intervention.

Una nang ni-request og power barge si Garcia aron ipadala ngadto sa isla aron paghatag og alibyo sa ilang problema. Base sa suwat nga nadawat ni Garcia, giingong dili pa makahatag og dugang generators ang National Po­wer Corporation (NPC).

“We sincerely apologize for the delay in responding to your request. Please be advised that we have diligently explored avenues to address the power shortage issue with PSPI, given their contractual obligation to provide adequate power supply to the island until 2023. However, our efforts have been met with constraints, as the deployment of generating sets by the National Power Corporation (NPC) is contingent upon PSPI relinquishing its contractual obligations and the DOW authorizing NPC to assume operations in Malapascua Island,” saysay sa suwat NPC sa Mayo 16, 2024. / ANV