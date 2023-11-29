Kapitolyo mopalit og tubig, ibaligya sa MCWD

Nitanyag si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia sa pagsulod og kasabutan tali sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo ug Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) aron pagpanagana sa posibleng kakuwang sa supply sa tubig.

Kini subay sa gikatakda nga pag-terminate na sa Cebu Manila Water Development Inc. (CMWD) sa kontrata niini tali sa MCWD sugod sa Disyembre 1, 2023.

Sa gikatakdang pag-terminate, putlon usab ang supply sa tubig sa maong mga dapit nga nag supply og 35 million liters matag adlaw.

“That was when we decided that by December first we will continue to cut off the supply but on the other hand, the Province of Cebu will come in and state that you MCWD, will not cut off the supply. CMWD now terminates the contract,” matod ni Garcia sa Nobiyembre 29, 2023.

Ang MCWD nag supply og tubig sa mga lokalidad sa Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City ug ubang bahin sa dakbayan sa Sugbo gikan sa Luyang River sa lungsod sa Carmen pinaagi sa CMWD.

Tungod niini, si Garcia ni­garantiya nga paliton sa Pro­binsya ang tubig sa Carmen ug ibaligya niini ngadto sa MCWD sa tag P24.59 kada metro kubiko nga tubig.

Niining paagiha, ang Kapitolyo na ug ang MCWD maoy mopaubos sa usa ka kasabutan hangtod kinahanglan pa sa buhatan ang supply.

“The Province of Cebu comes in deals directly with MCWD on a government with GOCC interaction and offer to purchase the water from CMWD at the same price and sell it to MCWD at the same price... so there will be no stoppage of the distribution of water,” dugang niya.

Sa Enero 2023, una nang nahisgutan ang pagpatuman sa P24.59 kada metro kubiko sa tubig nga singil sa CMWD ngadto sa MCWD. Apan ang maong hisgutanan wala gihapon mahatagi og katin-awan.

“Because we cannot survive the joint venture as you could see, continued to spend for now escalated prices on water treatment, on wages, on electricity, fuel and all of these other factors which affect the price of water...the CMWD is hemorrhaging,” matod ni Garcia sa Nobiyembre 29, 2023 atol sa press conference sa Kapitolyo.

Giklaro ni Garcia nga wala siya’y planong mosawsaw sa kagubot o hisgutanan sa MCWD ilabi na sa pag-usab sa mga nangulo niini.

Apan iyang gisaad nga mahatagan og igong solusyon ang supply nga tubig sa mga Sugboanon sa lalawigan ingon man sa ubang bahin sa Metro Cebu nga maapektuhan sa termination of contract sa CMWD tali sa buhatan.

Subay niining pagsuwat, gipatawag sa gobernador ang bag-ong sakop sa MCWD aron mahisgutan ang tinguha sa probinsya.