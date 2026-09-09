Kapitolyo nakig-alayon sa PPP Center, dugang infra. projects

Aron palig-unon ang imprastraktura ug mga proyekto sa kalambuan sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo, nakig-alayon ang Kapitolyo sa Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center aron makaagni og dugang mga private investor.

Atol sa ikaduhang adlaw sa economic forum nga gipahigayon sa Kapitolyo, nilagda og kasabutan si Gobernador Pamela Baricuatro ug PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Eleazar Ricote aron pormal nga maselyohan ang pagtinabangay sa pagpalambo sa mga potensyal nga PPP projects sa Sugbo.

Ubos sa kasabutan, mohatag og technical assistance ang PPP Center sa pag-ila,

pag-estruktura, ug pag-andam sa mga proyekto alang sa partisipasyon sa pribadong sektor.

Gisalmutan ang maong kalihukan sa mga delegado gikan sa China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Estados Unidos, Canada, Taiwan, Hongkong, ug Ukraine.

“The purpose of this MOA is to provide a framework for cooperation and coordination between the Parties with the goal of developing a robust pipeline of PPP projects for the Province of Cebu,” matod sa kasabutan.

Moabag sab ang PPP Center sa pag-assess, pagsubay sa estruktura, ug pag-aprobar sa mga proseso sa procurement ug implementasyon sa proyekto.

Gitinguha sa maong panag-uban nga mapalambo ang mga rehiyonal nga proyekto aron mapatunhay ang economic development sa Sugbo ug Tunga-tungang Visayas. /ANV