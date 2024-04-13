Kapulisan andam kon dunay strike

Bisan wa pay nadawat nga taho ang kapulisan sa Central Visayas nga mosalmot sa nationwide transport strike sa Lunes ang militanteng transport group, nangandam gihapon ang Police Regional Office (PRO 7).

Hinuon, ang Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) niingon nga di sila mo­salmot sa strike nga apilan sa ilang nasudnong kapunongan uban sa Manibela.

Matod ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson ni Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, hepe sa PRO 7, nga bisan wala sila naka monitor nga dunay himuon nga lihok protesta o transport strike, nangandam gihapon sila.

Hugot nga siguridad ang ilang ipatuman aron walay dautang mahitabo o kagubot sa gitakdang duha ka adlaw nga tigil pasada.

“But we want to remind the public that your Police Regional Office-7 under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin will always respect. We will always accord utmost respect to constitutional rights or freedom of expression of association or of assembly so long as this is done in accord with existing law, procedures, rules and regulations and there are no violations of law that are being committed by the participants,” matod ni Pelare. / AYB