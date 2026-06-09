Kapulisan nag-imbestiga sa pagkalumos sa 2 ka basketbolista sa Ateneo Blue Eagles

Nilusad ang Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 og lawom nga imbestigasyon kalabot sa pagkamatay sa duha ka miyembro sa Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team nga gingong nalumos atol sa ilang team-building activity sa Probinsiya sa Aurora.

Giila ang mga biktima nga sila si Divine Adili, 21, ug Rene Clert Baterbonia, 19, mga student-athlete sa Ateneo Blue Eagles kinsa nakabsan sa kinabuhi human nalumos sa baybayon nga Lungsod sa Dipaculao niadtong hapon sa Hunyo 8, 2026.

Sa usa ka pamahayag nga gipagawas niadtong Martes, Hunyo 9, nipadayag ang PRO 3 sa ilang pahasubo ngadto sa mga kabanay sa biktima ug sa tibuok komunidad sa Ateneo, dungan sa pagpasalig sa publiko nga naglihok na ang mga imbestigador aron sayron ang tibuok kamatuoran sa nahitabo.

Subay sa inisyal nga pakisusi sa kapulisan, ang mga personahe sa Dipaculao Municipal Police Station daling niresponde human makadawat og taho bahin sa insidente ug nakig-coordinate sa ubang ahensiya sa gobiyerno alang sa dugang tabang.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, initial findings indicate that the victims were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters,” pamahayag sa PRO 3.

“We respectfully ask the public to refrain from speculation and allow the authorities to complete the investigation. We also urge beachgoers and tourists to observe safety advisories and exercise extra caution when engaging in water activities, particularly in areas where strong currents may be present,” dugang niini.

Sa pikas bahin, gihulagway sa Ateneo de Manila University ang nahitabo isip usa ka masakit ug dakong kapildihan alang sa unibersidad ug sa Blue Eagles basketball program.

“The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep them in their prayers during this most difficult time,” matod sa unibersidad.

Gipahayag sa Ateneo nga nagsugod na sila sa paghatag og tabang ug suporta ngadto sa mga pamilya sa biktima, ingon man sa mga kauban sa team ug mga miyembro sa unibersidad nga naapektuhan niining maong trahedya. /TPM/SunStar Philippines