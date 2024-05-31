Kapulisan sa CPPO i-deputize sa LTO 7

Gibansay sa Land Transportation Office (LTO 7) ang kapin sa 100 ka mga polis sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo aron mapalig-on pa ang ilang paningkamot sa pagsulbad sa nagkadaghang mga aksidente sa Transcentral Highway (TCH) sulod sa area of ​​responsibility sa lungsod sa Balamban.

Si LTO Regional Director Glen G. Galario gikatakda nga mo-authorize sa mga police personnel ubos sa Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) nga mahimong kabahin sa mga deputized agent sa LTO.

“This partnership is through the efforts of Cebu Provincial Director Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla and Balamban Mayor Ace Stefan Binghay who communicated to our office the plan to deputize PNP personnel and local enforcers of Balamban to minimize the increasing traffic-related incidents in TCH,” matod ni Galario sa ilang press release nga giluwatan.

Ang deputation seminar gipahigayon niadtong Mayo 14, 2024, sa E.S. Binghay Memorial Sports Complex sa Barangay Sta. Cruz-Sto. Niño sa Balamban.

“We are very grateful to Mayor Binghay for hosting our deputation seminar together with over a hundred PNP personnel in the province. This is one of the requirements for them to get their authority as deputized agents of LTO,” dugang ni Galario.

Nikabat sa 114 ka police personnel, 10 ka personnel gikan sa Balamban Traffic Management Office, ug duha gikan sa Provincial Mobile Force Company ang ningtambong sa training.

Sa iyang suwat nga imbitasyon ngadto ni Galario, si P/Col. Percival R. Zorrilla, hepe sa CPPO, nipatawag og tigom sa miaging buwan aron pagtigom sa stakeholders, ang PNP sa Balamban, ingon man ang mga ahensya sa gobyerno nga nalambigit aron matubag ang nagkadaghang mga disgrasya sa TCH sulod sa hurisdiksyon sa Balamban.

Dugang pa ni Zorrilla, ang agenda sa nahisgutang tigom mao ang paghisgot kabahin sa “current traffic situation, identification of specific problem areas, and the exploration of viable strategies to enhance traffic management and safety measures,” aron pagtubag sa isyo.

Matod sa provincial director, kini gitumong “to harness collective expertise and insights to implement practical and sustainable solutions.”

Aron mapalig-on pa ang pagtinabangay, nakahukom si Galario nga magpahigayon og deputation training alang sa pipila ka mga police personnel sa CPPO aron matabangan ang kasamtangang mga personahe sa LTO sa pagpatuman sa mga balaod sa trapiko sa lugar.

Hinuon, giklaro ni Galario nga dili tanang ningtambong sa training ang makakuha og deputation authority.

“We will have to consult first on how many we can deputize to ensure that these deputation authorities will be used accordingly,” matod niya.

Ang Traffic Adjudication Section sa LTO 7 nga gidumala ni Atty. Froilan Jay Suarez, Regional Training Officer Apollo Macachon, ug Traffic Safety Unit ni-lecture sa gikinahanglan alang sa deputasyon.

Gipasalamatan ni Mayor Binghay ang LTO 7 ubos sa liderato ni Galario sa dali nga pagtubag sa ilang hangyo nga matubag ang mga isyo sa trapiko sa TCH.

“With the new LTO deputized regulation officers in Balamban, road safety & law enforcement will now surely be imposed. Rest assured that Balamban is supportive of the mandate of the LTO 7,” matod ni Binghay.

Karong bag-o, si Galario nipagawas na og otoridad sa pag-deputize sa 14 ka patrol officers sa Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Si LTO 7 Operations Division Chief Atty. Vicente Gador Jr., niingon nga ang 14 ka mga patrol officers gibansay sa LTO Central Office ug opisyal nga giisyuhan sa ilang Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs).

Sa pagkakaron, ang LTO 7 adunay kinatibuk-ang 224 ka deputized personnel sa rehiyon nga otorisado sa pagpanakop sa mga malapason sa balaod sa trapiko sa Central Visayas. / RRM gikan sa PR