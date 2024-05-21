Karl Tan gibalhin na sa city jail

Hingpit na nga gi-commit sa Cebu City Jail ang akusado sa pag hit and run ug pagkapatay kang Jeslar Uriel Larumbe niadtong Pebrero 4, 2024 sa Queens Road, Brgy. Kamputhaw, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Matod ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration sa Cebu City Police Office, nga gidala si Karl Tan sa mga personnel sa Guadalupe Police Station subay sa commitment order sa korte.
Niadtong Mayo 6, 2024 nadakpan si Tan sa Abellana Police Station inabagan sa Guadalupe Police Station pinasikad sa warrant of arrest nga giluwatan sa korte sa kasong murder nga walay gitugot nga piyansa.
Sa Hunyo 7, 2024 ipahigayon ang iyang arraignment sa korte. / AYB