Superbalita Cebu

Karl Tan gibalhin na sa city jail

CITY JAIL: Karl Tan gibalhin na sa Cebu City Jail, Martes, Mayo 21, 2024. / AYB
CITY JAIL: Karl Tan gibalhin na sa Cebu City Jail, Martes, Mayo 21, 2024. / AYB

Hingpit na nga gi-commit sa Cebu City Jail ang akusado sa pag hit and run ug pagkapatay kang Jeslar Uriel Larumbe niadtong Pebrero 4, 2024 sa Queens Road, Brgy. Kamputhaw, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Matod ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration sa Cebu City Police Office, nga gidala si Karl Tan sa mga personnel sa Guadalupe Police Station subay sa commitment order sa korte.

Niadtong Mayo 6, 2024 nadakpan si Tan sa Abellana Police Station inabagan sa Guadalupe Police Station pinasikad sa warrant of arrest nga giluwatan sa korte sa kasong murder nga walay gitugot nga piyansa.

Sa Hunyo 7, 2024 ipa­higayon ang iyang arraignment sa korte. / AYB

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph