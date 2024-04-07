Kasabutan sa pagbiyahe sa dunay Down syndrome

Ang Cebu Pacific, nag-unang carrier sa Pilipinas, nakigtambayayong sa Down Syndrome Association of the Phi­lippines, Inc. (DSAPI) aron mapalambo ang kahi­ba­lo ug suporta sa mga ta­wo nga adunay Down syndrome.

Ang CEB nipirma og memorandum of agreement (MOA) uban sa DSAPI aron ilusad ang mga proyekto sa pagtinabangay, lakip na ang travel familiarization activities alang sa mga miyembro sa DSAPI, sensitivity training para sa mga empleyado sa CEB, ug public awareness campaigns.

Kini nga mga inisyatibo gi­disenyo aron mahatagan og gahum ang mga indibidwal nga adunay Down syndrome ug ipasiugda ang usa ka kultura sa pagdawat sa pagbiyahe sa kahanginan.

“At Cebu Pacific, inclusivity very much aligned with our purpose. We’re dedicated to flying every Juan through our affordable fares and extensive network. We look forward to partnering with DSAPI to enhance our programs to provide an accessible and welcoming travel experience for all passengers. We also hope that the immersion programs will also help members of the DSAPI community,” matod ni Candice Iyog, chief marketing and customer experience officer sa Cebu Pacific.

Ang DSAPI, usa ka non-profit organization alang sa kawsa sa katungod ug kaayuhan sa dunay Down syndrome.

“Traveling by air is challenging for most people with Down syndrome and their families due to lack of awareness and support system. We are grateful for partners like Cebu Pacific who share our vision of building an inclusive society where people with Down syndrome can actively participate and achieve their full potential,” matod ni Elmer Lapena, DSAPI chairman.

Naglihok sa 35 ka lokal ug 24 ka internasyonal nga mga destinasyon nga nagsangkad sa tibuok Asia, Australia, ug sa Middle East, ang CEB lig-on sa iyang pasalig sa kampeon sa pagka-inklusibo ug paghimo sa gasa sa pagbiyahe sa kahanginan nga maabot sa mas daghang tawo. / PR