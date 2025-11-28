Kasarangan nga panahon masinati ning semanaha

Gipaabot sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) og kasagaran nga maayo nga panahon sa tibuok nasod karong semanaha.

“This weekend, we’re expecting generally fair weather conditions, so it will be mostly hot throughout the day. But we still have chances of localized rains,” matod ni Weather Specialist Mark Gales sa Pagasa.

Gidugang ni Gales nga duna gihapo’y kahigayunan sa isolated rainshowers tungod sa localized thunderstorms .

Gipahibalo usab niya nga ang Pagasa wala nag-monitor og bisan unsang low-pressure area (LPA) sa pagkakaron, gawas sa kanhi Bagyong Verbena nga nakaabot na sa Vietnam.

“As of now, we are not monitoring any Low Pressure Area or weather disturbance.

"However, based on our weather model, there is a low to moderate chance that an LPA may form and possibly develop into a typhoon by the second week of December,” siya niingon.

Bisan pa sa posibilidad sa usa ka weather system nga maporma sa umaabot, gipasalig ni Gales nga magpabilin nga kalma ang panahon. / ABC