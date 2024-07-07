Kaso nga plunder, graft gipasaka batok kang Duterte, Sen. Bong Go

Nipasaka si kanhi senador Antonio Trillanes IV sa Department of Justice niadtong Biyernes sa buntag, Hulyo 5, 2024, og kasong plunder batok ni kanhi presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug Senador Bong Go.

Si Trillanes nipasangil nga sila si Duterte ug Go maoy nagpaluyo sa “anomalous” nga paghatag sa 184 ka proyekto sa gobyerno nga mobalor og P6.6 bilyones ngadto sa mga kompaniya nga gipanag-iya sa amahan ug igsuon ni Senador Go gikan niadtong 2007 hangtod 2018.

Ang awarding, matod niya, nahitabo bisan pa sa kakuwang sa gikinahanglang lisensya sa mga kontraktor sa paghimo sa mga dagkong proyekto.

“All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspi­racy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” matod ni Trillanes.

Gawas sa plunder, mag-atubang usab sila si Duterte ug Go og mga kasong graft tu­ngod sa giingong paglapas sa Republic Act 3019 o ang Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, ug Republic Act 6713, o ang Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Si Duterte ug Go wa pa mopagawas sa ilang mga pamahayag bahin sa gipasaka nga kaso ni Trillanes batok nila. / Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban intern