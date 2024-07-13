Kasong bribery ni Napoles gidasunan sa CA

Gikumpirmar sa Sandiganbayan ang pagkakombikto ni Janet Lim Napoles sa kasong bribery kalabot sa pork barrel scam, nga nipasaka sa iyang penalty ngadto sa P79 milyunes gikan sa P27 milyunes.

Sa usa ka resolusyon nga pinetsahan niadtong Hulyo 8, usa ka special division nga gilangkuban sa lima ka mga mahistrado nibotar pabor sa pagdason sa Oktubre 2023 nga pagkakombikto nila ni Napoles ug kanhi Apec party-list lawmaker Edgar Valdez alang sa siyam ka ihap sa direktang pagsuborno nga naglambigit sa sayop nga paggamit sa Priority Development ug Assistance Fund (PDAF) sa magbabalaud.

Sa sayo pa, si Napoles nisang-at og motion for reconsideration, nga nagtinguha nga balihon ang hukom sa Sandiganbayan nga sad-an sa siyam ka ihap sa kasong corruption of public officials diin gisentensiyahan siya og duha ka tuig ug upat ka buwan nga pagkabilanggo sa matag ihap, o kinatibuk-an nga 21 ka tuig, ug multa. nga P27 milyunes.

Namatikdan sa anti-graft court nga P79.04 milyunes ilegal nga gipaagi sa pork barrel sa mga magbabalaud ngadto sa mga bogus nga non-government organizations nga kontrolado ni Napoles, sama sa Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation Inc. (Mamfi), ang Philippine Social Development Foundation Incorporated (PSDFI), ug Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation Inc. (SDPFFI).

“While the prosecution did not raise the issue of the lack of imposition of a civil liability, an examination of the court decision shows that the imposition of civil liability was inadvertently not included despite having been warranted by the established facts and evidence in this case,” matod sa Sandiganbayan.

“The penalty to pay a fine is not equivalent to finding an accused civilly liable for restitution. It is imperative that the courts prescribe the proper penalties when convicting the accused and determine the civil liability to the imposed,” kini nidugang.

Sila si Napoles ug Valdez na-clear sa P57-million plunder case nga may kalabutan sa PDAF scam. Ang korte niingon nga ang civil liability lahi tungod kay kini naglangkob sa aktuwal nga kadaut nga nahiaguman sa gobyerno nga resulta sa plano nga supak sa balaod. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines