Kasong impeachment batok ni PBBM

Adunay impeachment complaint nga giduso sa House of Representatives batok ni Presidente Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. niadtong Lunes, Enero 19, 2026.

Ang maong reklamo gisang-at ni Atty. Andre de Jesus nga gi-endorse pinaagi sa Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay. Base sa interview, si de Jesus nitug-an nga ang basehan sa maong impeachment naglambigit sa nahimong kalapasan sa presidente sa Constituition, graft and corruption ug ang betrayal of public trust.

Ang maong reklamo may kalabutan sa giingong kidnapping ni kanhi presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug ang dinalian nga pagbalhin ngadto sa foreign forces ug ang alegasyon sa kapakyas sa pagpanalipod sa Filipino sa dihang iyang gipirmahan ang national budget nga nahimong balaod, bisan sa kuwestiyonable nga appropriations sa pundo.

Angayan sab nga manubag ang presidente sa kontrobersiya sa flood control projects.

“The ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) has been weaponized by the government to protect his allies and target political enemies. We feel that, apart from the President being an impeachable officer, this avenue will enable the Filipino people to thresh out all these matters that are being raised but remain unanswered by the President and his Cabinet,” sigon pa ni De Jesus.

Lakip nga iyang gikuwestiyon ang katakos sa presidente sa pagkapangulo tungod sa giingong pagkalambigit niini sa paggamit og illegal drugs.

“For some, it might be laughable; for others, it might be trivial. But an allegation that our sitting President might be involved in an addiction to prohibited drugs should be alarming, and we are holding the President accountable as well,” matod pa ni De Jesus. / TPM/SunStar Philippines