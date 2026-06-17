Kawani sa city hall gipasidunggan atol sa Charter Day sa Lapu-Lapu

Ubos sa temang “Celebrating 65 Years of Service and Progress: Empowered by People, United in Purpose,” giila ni Mayor Cindi King-Chan, uban ni Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, ang kakugi sa mga empleyado nga maoy nagsilbing backbone sa kalambuan sa makasaysayanong resort city. Gihatagan og pasidungog ang mga loyalty awardees ug mga retirees sa ilang tinud-anay nga serbisyo.

“Our greatest strength has always been, and will always be, our people. As we proudly declare that we are One Lapu-Lapu and 65 years strong, may we also reaffirm our commitment to one city, one purpose, and one vision of a better future for Lapu-Lapu City,” matod pa ni Mayor Chan.

Gawas sa mga empleyado, gipasidunggan usab ang mga barangay nga nagpakita og maayong pagdumala.

Subay niini, ang Office of the President nang-apud-apod og P200,000 nga financial assistance sa matag barangay sa dakbayan aron suportahan ang ilang mga lokal nga proyekto.

Ang maong selebrasyon gitambungan sa mga opisyal sa barangay, Department of Education (DepEd), mga huwes, prosecutors, ug nagkadaiyang sanga sa uniformed services sama sa Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), ug Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). / Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa , Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU Interns