Kaya pas-anon ang pressure

Gitataw sa anak ni Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James nga si Bronny nga gusto siyang mohimo og kaugalingon niyang pangalan sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gipasabot ni Bronny nga kaya niyang pas-anon ang pressure nga makig-uban siya pagduwa sa iyang bantugang amahan.

Si Bronny, 19, gipili sa Lakers isip 55th overall pick niaging NBA draft.

“I’m ... trying to get my name out for myself,” batbat ni Bronny. “I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad.” / AP