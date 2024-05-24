Kiefer morepresentar na sab sa Pilipinas

Nakatakda na sab nga morepresentar sa Pilipinas si Kiefer Ravena sa international basketball competition apan dili ubos sa kampo sa Gilas Pilipinas.

Ning higayuna, ang Shiga Lakes champion guard moduwa sa Strong Group Athletics alang sa 43rd William Jones Cup karong Hulyo, 2024.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Strong Group and play in the Jones Cup,” pamahayag ni Ravena nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of our kababayans again and contribute to the team’s success. Siyempre, gusto ko talaga maging part ng team na ‘to at sana makabawi kami from the heartbreak we experienced in Dubai.”

Gitumbok ni Ravena mao ang runner-up finish sa SGA atol sa 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship sa sayo'ng bahin ning tuiga.

Gipasabot ni Ravena nga buhaton niya ang tanan aron matabangan ang SGA nga makabawi sa Jones Cup.

Si SGA head coach Charles Tiu nipadayag sa iyang kalipay nga makagiya kang Ravena.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Kiefer’s game and IQ. He’s one of my favorite players of all time,” asoy ni Tiu. / ESL